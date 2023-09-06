Charlotte's growth leading to inequity for minority business owners

Accountability paired with diversifying the industry of developers could contribute toward a solution.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte has experienced record-breaking growth over the past decade. As Queen City natives and longtime residents witness the skyline changing, they have also noticed the expansion creating issues of equity.

Charles Thomas leads a team under The Knight Foundation which focuses on development in Charlotte's historic West End neighborhood. He compared the current gentrification happening in Charlotte to playing an unfair game of Monopoly.

"Imagine that you're not allowed to play after 20 rounds in, all the properties have been purchased, bought up, and that has been the challenge with the African America community in America," Thomas said.

It's happening all over the country, not just in Charlotte.

"The Black community has been kept out of wealth over generations, multiple generations, and so when it comes to wealth and capital, the capital is not available to us, and we are newer to the game," Thomas explained. "In order to access that, we need a shift in how the game is played."

Data from a 2020 report by the U.S. Federal Reserve shows Black business owners apply for bank financing at a slightly higher rate than white, Asian American and Latino or Hispanic business owners, but more than half of Black applicants are turned down, which far exceeds the rate for the other demographics.

Those denial statistics are:

Black applicants - 53%

White applicants - 25%

Asian applicants - 35%

Latino/Hispanic applicants - 39%

And if that money is not being handed out in an equitable way, then the issue is perpetuated.

Johnson C. Smith's advisory board to its College of Business focuses on connecting the historically Black college campus to Charlotte's business community.

"There's not a lot of commercial real estate conversations happening in the minority department anywhere," Nicholas Riggins, who sits on that advisory board, told WCNC Charlotte's Kia Murray. "It's mostly happening to them. That pipeline doesn't exist locally [so] we kind of stay in this perpetual place of being on the lower end of that bell curve."

WCNC Charlotte previously dug into the mortgage industry and found disparities. Some of Charlotte's largest lending agencies denied Black applicants two to three times more often than their white counterparts in 2018 and 2019, a WCNC Charlotte investigation found. Accountability paired with diversifying the industry of developers could contribute toward the game being played feeling more fair.

"North Carolina has always been bold, and the city of Charlotte has always been bolder than the state itself," Riggins shared.

In light of that, Riggins is suggesting an even bolder approach: Consortium. A consortium means an association of multiple businesses or partners -- that could be a group of banks for instance -- focused on the same goal: Making lending more accessible to communities and individuals struggling to access the resources necessary to shape the city into what it should be.

"If we can focus all those resources in one place and specifically focus it on development, then we can increase participation," Riggins explained.

Riggins said in order for the consortium's impact to be felt 10 to 15 years from now, that change has to start immediately.

