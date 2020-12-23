Governor Cooper to extend evictions moratorium through at least January

“This holiday season, too many families are struggling to pay rent as the pandemic surges,” Governor Cooper said in a statement.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper announced Wednesday he plans to extend the state's evictions moratorium on residential evictions for non-payment of rent through at least Jan. 31, 2021.

In September, the Trump administration issued a directive halting eviction for certain renters through the year in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19. This moratorium is currently set to expire on Dec. 31.

In October, Gov. Cooper signed an executive order preventing evictions statewide for those who could not afford rent, saying at the time roughly 300,000 to 400,000 households statewide were unable to pay rent amid the pandemic.

Gov. Cooper's original executive order built on the existing eviction moratorium put in place by the CDC and requires North Carolina landlords to ensure their tenants are aware of CDC's protections.

The extension in North Carolina comes as the nationwide eviction moratorium is set to potentially expire.

“This holiday season, too many families are struggling to pay rent as the pandemic surges,” Governor Cooper said in a statement Wednesday. “As the first of the month approaches and rent becomes due, I wanted people to know that we plan to extend the moratorium on evictions.”