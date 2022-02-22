'They’re giving me a chance' | Tiny homes created for homeless veterans in Statesville

On a small piece of land in Statesville, across from Fifth Street Ministries, veterans get a shot at a new home.

STATESVILLE, N.C. — For several years, people have sought solutions for veterans facing homelessness. The most recent data shows that as of Jan. 31 of this year, a total of 183 veterans were experiencing homelessness in Mecklenburg County.

Of that number, 36 veterans are considered "chronically homeless," meaning they have been homeless one year or longer, or four times in the past three years.

While there's still work to be done, nonprofits and other organizations have been stepping up to make sure those who served our country have a roof over their head.

“It was real hard at first," Charles Lee Hewitt said.

Thousands of veterans like Charles Lee Hewitt are in a battle with homelessness.

Now, there's a new push to get them housing in tiny homes.

“It’s an affordable and a more permanent solution for veterans to live out their best lives," CEO of Purple Heart Homes John Gallina said.

On a small piece of land in Statesville, across from Fifth Street Ministries, veterans get a shot at a new home.

“I appreciate that they’re giving me a chance to do this," Hewitt said.

Fifth Street Ministries partnered with Purple Heart Homes to create two tiny homes. They kept it small for a reason.

“The tiny homes we find as a solution because it's financially achievable, it's manageable but more important, it’s a traditional home it’s not just a small shelter or a tool shed that's been converted to a home, but it allows the veteran feel that they are part of the community," Gallina said.

Hewitt will soon be one of its first residents. The tiny homes will provide a transition before veterans can find more permanent housing.

For Hewitt, it's not just a new home -- it's a new lease on life.

“To say I got a home on my own," Hewitt said.

Fifth Street Ministries and Purple Heart Homes say they plan on building more of the tiny homes in the future.