Single father of 4 facing homelessness due to a lack of affordable housing in Charlotte

Weeks ago Christopher Gause says the family lost their apartment in a fire. Since then they've been living in different hotels, but can't afford to stay there.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The affordable housing crisis in Charlotte growing more and more urgent for families still struggling to make ends meet.

Christopher Gause, a single father to four children, said he is desperate to find a stable and cost-effective place to call home.

After the family's apartment home was destroyed in a fire several weeks ago, Gause said the search for a new place to stay has been met with much disappointment.

“It's hard getting resources as far as being a single father because they only have a lot of help for women, but really not men," Gause said.

He's concerned about going to a shelter because he doesn't want to be separated from his daughters. He also adds no affordable apartments were available without being asked to provide up to three months' rent in advance based on his credit so Gause says a hotel was the only option.

“I’m out here struggling every day paying $114 a night every day by myself for one hotel room," Gause said.

The cost of that quickly adds up to more than $3,000 a month -- more than Gause can afford -- which is now leading to hotel evictions.

In need of some help, Gause connected with The National Coalition For The Homeless. The director, Joel Segal, worked to collect some donations to allow the family to stay in another hotel for another day or two.

Yet still, Segal said he's looking for more long-term solutions to a problem he's been fighting for more than 30 years.

“There’s just not enough affordable housing units for the growing population and it's mainly low-income people who are working and families especially," Segal said.

He's now working on federal legislation to get billions of dollars to cities like Charlotte to help build affordable housing. But Segal believes it's a community effort.

“Interfaith leaders, business leaders, elected officials have got to come together and submit a plan to the federal government," Segal said.

If you would like to donate you can send money directly to the Gause family CashApp $barbiegloxk or contact Joel Segal with The National Coalition For The Homeless at 571-344-1518 or jsegal@nationalhomeless.org.

HOME ASSISTANCE PROGRAMS IN CHARLOTTE

