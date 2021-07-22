Lancaster County considers temporary housing plan as end of federal eviction moratorium nears

The Lancaster Area Coalition for the Homeless hopes to rent 20 rooms at a local hotel to temporarily house those on the verge of homelessness.

LANCASTER, S.C. — The countdown to July 31 marks the end of the federal eviction moratorium and the start of the unknown for hundreds of families who could be kicked out of their homes due to missed payments with no place to go.

Instead of the fear of eviction, The Lancaster Area Coalition of Homeless (LACH) is working to offer hope in the form of temporary housing.

“We are on the cusp of a post-pandemic eviction crisis," LACH member Bekah Clawson said.

Part of the solution by LACH is to use some of the $19 million provided through the American Rescue Act. That federal money would help cover the cost to rent 20 rooms at the Carriage Inn in Lancaster at a reduced cost for three months helping to provide housing for those who have been misplaced.

“Christian Services has already committed to weekly food boxes for the participants as well as a section for applying for jobs and interviewing skills," Clawson said.

LACH presented this proposal to the Lancaster County Council and received mixed reviews.

“I’m just concerned a lot of these evictions are backed up and a lot of them are not related to COVID in my opinion," councilman Steve Harper said.

Others expressed their support.

“Let’s not kick this can down the road and get to the end of the funding cycle and realize we have not spent the money in a timely manner," council member Charlene McGriff.

Council is expected to take action on the temporary housing proposal at the next meeting on Aug. 9.