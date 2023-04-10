'Everybody deserves a second chance' | Seeking solutions to homelessness through partnerships with landlords and nonprofits

The Lotus Campaign helps remove a major barrier to housing for those in need.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — In Mecklenburg County, on any given night, as many as 3,000 people don't have a place to sleep.

It's a crisis that a Charlotte nonprofit called The Lotus Campaign is seeking solutions for. They put people who are homeless into housing by removing barriers.

Homelessness has many faces and many stories, like Mario Johnson.

“At times I just felt like giving up, what’s the use? Cause my situation wasn’t improving," he said.

Johnson has been to prison for several charges including robbery. His drug addiction started at 13, and before last year he was homeless.

“I truly never had a place to myself," Johnson said.

But now, that place for himself is possible due to The Lotus Campaign.

“It was just like a gift dropped in front of me," Johnson said.

He's part of the Landlord Participation Program (LPP). Lotus guarantees landlords rent. In return, this eliminates things like credit checks and employment records.

“Most of the residents that are coming through Lotus Campaign on paper are not going to look as great," said Beth Silverman, founder and executive director of the nonprofit, "they might have spotty rental history, maybe poor credit, there could be an eviction."

The Lotus Campaign also partners with social service groups to provide ongoing support for people like Johnson, who still works with Hope Haven, an organization helping people battle addiction. Hope Haven is also how Johnson got connected to the program.

“What we're all about is building a strong network of support and getting rid of roadblocks to housing," Silverman said.

The Lotus Campaign says the LPP has housed more than 410 people in Charlotte over the last five years. They've also supported over 200 lease renewals. The program has a 97% success rate, which means 97% of tenants go on to house themselves without support.

Johnson just re-signed his lease for another year in east Charlotte at Ginkgo Residential. Inside his home hangs a sign that reads "Don't quit". He says he's grateful to be rebuilding his life with his family.

“Everybody deserves a second chance," Johnson said.

Ginkgo Residential was Lotus Campaign’s first participating landlord and their largest housing provider in the Charlotte region. In the past five years, Ginkgo has expanded the number of properties participating in the LPP throughout its portfolio and has housed countless residents, with many renewing their leases multiple times.



The Lotus Campaign also tried to put tenants in neighborhoods where they could gain upward mobility.

With the program being successful in Charlotte, the nonprofit recently expanded to the Triangle, housing its first tenant in Raleigh.

