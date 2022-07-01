Mecklenburg County homeowners can now access grant funds through HOMES program

The housing program offers qualifying residents an economic assistance grant of up to $340 in order to help reduce the cost of annual home ownership.

Example video title will go here for this video

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — Homeowners in Mecklenburg County can now apply for economic assistance grants through the Helping Out of Mecklenburg's Homeowners with Economic Support program.

The housing program offers qualifying Mecklenburg County residents an economic assistance grant of up to $340 in order to help reduce the cost of annual home ownership.

Homeowners eligible for a HOMES grant must have lived in their home for at least the last three years with no more than one delinquent property tax bill in the last three years, and meet a qualifying total household income level.

There is no age requirement to participate in the program, and the home does not have to be paid off.

"The HOMES program is now available for qualified homeowners," Yulonda Griffin, Department of Community Resources Director, said. "We want to see as many people as possible get the help they need this year."

Applicants are encouraged to complete the application and submit it online, by mail or email.

The application is now open online here.

WCNC Charlotte is part of seven major media companies and other local institutions producing I Can’t Afford to Live Here, a collaborative reporting project focused on solutions to the affordable housing crisis in Charlotte. It is a project of the Charlotte Journalism Collaborative, which is supported by the Local Media Project, an initiative launched by the Solutions Journalism Network with support from the Knight Foundation to strengthen and reinvigorate local media ecosystems. See all of our reporting at charlottejournalism.org.



