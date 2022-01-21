70 former Tent City residents now have permanent housing

The county said there are 27 people remaining who are still searching for housing.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Mecklenburg County leaders say of all the people who were moved from Tent City last year, 70 people have moved to permanent housing.

Last year, people living in Charlotte's Tent City, the homeless encampment right outside Uptown, were told to vacate the property due to a rat infestation that Mecklenburg County leaders said was posing a public health threat.

The homeless camp right outside Uptown's thriving corporate buildings has been home to more than 150 people since the COVID-19 pandemic hit the region back in early 2020.