Town of Mooresville wants your input on housing funds

An annual allocation of funds from the federal government will prop up affordable housing, if the public chooses.

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — Affordable housing woes are hitting home in Iredell County as the town of Mooresville looks to residents on how to combat skyrocketing land and home prices.

Starting this year, the town will get an annual allocation from the federal government through its Community Development Block Grant Entitlement Program.

The town is turning to the public for their input on an annual allocation of HUD funding of $300,000 to $400,000.

Mooresville wants to use the money to support affordable housing but will take public comment through March 31.

The funds are expected to prop up programs to help low- and moderate-income people in and around Mooresville with options to become a homeowner.

Community Development Planner Becca Bleich explains Mooresville is a unique place with different income brackets. The town being so close to Lake Norman affects that, increasing home values while driving out first-time homeowners.



Community Foundations is one of those partners helping build affordable housing within the town. The organization told WCNC Charlotte that with annual funding, those dollars can be used to reimagine spaces with housing that is affordable.

The whole idea is to ensure those who serve the community -- like nurses, teachers, firefighters and police officers -- can afford to live where they work, they shouldn't have to move elsewhere.

