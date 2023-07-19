Charlotte city council members hoping to prevent developer from building on land in Mallard Creek area

The move would go against what the city's new zoning rules call for in the recently adopted Unified Development Ordinance.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte city council members are hoping to prevent a developer from building on land in the Mallard Creek area. However, it's unclear if their plan will work under the city’s new zoning rules.

On Mallard Creek Road, a developer was hoping to build 186 townhomes outside the Lexington neighborhood. After intense pushback from neighbors, the builder requested to withdraw its rezoning petition.

In a move city staff members said they've never seen before, the Charlotte City Council voted six to five Monday to not let the petition be withdrawn.

"If there is a way to limit density at that site, at that location, that’s what residents have asked and I’m the voice for the people, and I agree," Councilwoman Reneé Johnson said before the vote Monday.

The goal is to move the petition forward in the rezoning process so it can officially be denied. The denial would in effect put the Mallard Creek property in a blackout period for two years.

"In all normal circumstances, it is locked up," Councilman Tariq Bokhari explained to WCNC Charlotte. "That means that no one can rezone it or even go for a rezoning for two years."

Under the city’s new zoning rules called the Unified Development Ordinance, or UDO, the developer can build more housing on the land than it originally planned in the petition. Plus, it doesn’t need council’s approval for rezoning.

Several leaders hope denying the petition and putting the land in a blackout period could prevent that from happening.

The move goes against what the UDO allows by right, which concerns Councilman Bokhari.

"It was almost an all-out assault on, 'We don't want any development,' and that's not good," Bokhari said.

If the land is put into a blackout, there are exceptions that allow city council to lift it later for a new petition.

The vote is one example showing the complications and confusion city council and staff members are working through as they transition from Charlotte’s old zoning rules to the new UDO.

WCNC Charlotte reached out to Councilwoman Johnson for an interview and did not hear back at the time of this publication.

Contact Julia Kauffman at jkauffman@wcnc.com and follow her on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts