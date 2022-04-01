Charlotte to be a hot housing market in 2022, Zillow says

The real estate company just ranked the Queen City fifth in its annual list.

“Homebuyers are attracted to markets in the Sun Belt that offer relative affordability, fast-growing economies and weather that allows them to enjoy the outdoors year-round,” Zillow economist Alexandra Lee said. “Across the board, sellers will remain in the driver’s seat, but especially so in the hottest markets. Buyers should be ready for strong competition for homes, which means bidding wars and homes flying off the market only days after they are listed.”

The real estate company just ranked the Queen City fifth in its annual list. Zillow says it expects home values in charlotte to rise 21% through November.

Zillow’s 10 hottest housing markets of 2022:

Tampa Jacksonville Raleigh San Antonio Charlotte Nashville Atlanta Phoenix Orlando Austin

