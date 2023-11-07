Concerns arise as developer looks to bring more housing to south Charlotte

Charlotte City Council's members listened to the project's rezoning petition Monday night, but it was met with concern.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A developer is looking to build nearly 200 homes in south Charlotte.

It would be on about 32 acres of land off of I-485, near China Grove Church Road just south of Westinghouse Boulevard and west of South Boulevard.

The Charlotte developer proposing this project is Blu South. They're looking to rezone land to build 128 townhomes and 58 duplexes.

“We're losing the character and diversity of what makes Charlotte, Charlotte,” Lawana Mayfield, a Charlotte City Council member, said.

Mayfield says she's worried the city is supporting new projects, instead of long-time residents.

“I’m concerned about the number of developments that we have coming in and the impact of those developments on [the] community," Mayfield said. “The fact that the community is being completely changed and were not taking care of the residents who have committed to the city 20-plus, 30 years for the sake of something new and shiny that looks like every other thing."

“The growth has been very fast as it’s been with the city," D'Shanay Washington said.

Washington lives in the same neighborhood that has already seen new homes by the same developer. She said she has seen some displacement of residents and expressed worry about the impacts it could have on already existing neighborhoods.

She's also concerned about potential traffic.

“Especially in the morning, trying to get out for work, or the bus is coming in from school, or even when you’re trying to get home you have the same people trying to get in and out,” Washington said.

Now, with the potential to add more if the rezoning is passed, concerns deepen.

“Adding 200 more homes in this area, where is everyone going to go? Where’s the outlets?" Washington asked. "Then you have to tear down more land to prep for that, more construction, more issues for us, we have to hear it.”

Charlotte City Council did not make a vote Monday night. The final vote will be made at the next zoning meeting.