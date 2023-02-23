Neighbors complaining of loud construction in Uptown Charlotte

Some residents living near a new tower under construction have been calling 911 in the middle of the night because of loud noise from the site.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte is a growing city with the Uptown area seeing a lot of new development, and with that comes construction and noise from the machinery at the Legacy Union 600, a 24-story office building that will be part of a multi-building development including Bank of America Tower.

Until its expected completion in the fall of 2024, the noise can leave much to be desired for residents and businesses in the area.

Godwin Nwaugha, who works in Uptown, told WCNC Charlotte he looks at the construction taking place as both good and bad. He said the development is the positive.

"For someone like me, if I wake up, maybe due to noise or something, it might take me another one hour or two hours to fall back asleep," he added. "So, that might be a hindrance."

That's what has happened with some nearby residents.

According to a CMPD spokesperson, as recently as January, they received multiple 911 calls in the middle of the night complaining of noise due to construction at 600 South Tryon.

When officers arrived, police said they were presented with paperwork from the developer, Lincoln Harris, claiming they had an exemption to the noise ordinance.

CMPD told WCNC Charlotte on Thursday, Lincoln Harris was not exempt and could receive a citation the next time officers are called out.

We reached out to Lincoln Harris and are waiting to hear back.

If you do suspect a noise violation in your neighborhood, you can call 311 to file a complaint.