MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, Mecklenburg County has released the latest housing report. The county's housing market was strong prior to the coronavirus outbreak, but activity in the next coming months is expected to come to a standstill.

In March, Mecklenburg County's year-over-year home sales increased by 7.7% with 1,790 properties sold — compared to 1,790 the year before.

However, the response to COVID-19, including the stay at home order issued on March 26th is expected to negatively impact the housing market.

RELATED: VERIFY: Can the president force states to end their stay-at-home orders?

The report says they are anticipating a large reduction for home sales in April for several reasons. Many people are reluctant to buy or sell homes virtually and the financial future is too uncertain.

Once the stay at home order is lifted it will take time to recover from all the financial losses, and experts saying the housing market will continue to low down even more in the following months after April.

RELATED: Gov. Cooper outlines 3 things that need to happen to loosen stay at home restrictions

RELATED: Highly attended events could have impacted virus spread in Mecklenburg County: Nurse