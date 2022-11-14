Matthews leaders to discuss divisive 'Sante Matthews' project Monday

The "Sante Matthews" project would include 14 single-family homes, 120 town houses and over 300 apartments. Some neighbors say the project is "out of place."

MATTHEWS, N.C. — Matthews leaders will hold a town hall Monday evening to discuss a large proposed development that some neighbors are trying to stop before it gets started.

The project, which would be built on Idlewild Road, would include new town homes, apartments, single-family homes and commercial space off Stallings Road. Neighbors first rallied against plans for a town house and single-family community back in 2010.

They say the development is out of place and doesn't benefit the neighborhood.

"It's overwhelming and it's not conducive to the residents that are already here," David Gaertner, the HOA president of the nearby Windrow Estates community, said.

Pappas Properties is the developer behind the proposed $160 million project. Pappas hopes to get the town council's approval to rezone and develop the land for the "Sante Matthews" project. The plan, which sprawls across 80 acres, includes 14 single-family homes, 120 town houses and 187 units for 55-plus living. It also includes 341 multi-family units for rent.

Gaertner said last month that nearly 200 residents signed a petition calling on Matthews leaders to deny the plan. He worries the development would cause even more traffic issues, citing a study that found 141 crashes on Idlewild Road near the proposed community from 2016-2020.

Monday's meeting starts at 6 p.m. WCNC Charlotte's Julia Kauffman will have updates on the meeting throughout the night online with a full report on WCNC Charlotte News at 11.

