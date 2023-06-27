Huntersville planning board could vote on Lagoona Bay project

The Huntersville planning board could approve proposed changes to the $800 million Lagoona Bay development, clearing another big hurdle.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Huntersville's planning board could vote on the Lagoona Bay project Tuesday as neighbors continue to fight against the development from happening.

Jake Palillo, the developer behind the massive 300-acre project, proposed several changes during a public meeting last week. Those changes included revamped housing plans, road improvements and the addition of 20 affordable housing units.

The $800 million project would turn an empty plot of land along Sam Furr Road into a gigantic community with membership fees, including a man-made lagoon with water sports, dining and retail options. The plans also call for a luxury hotel and convention center.

Even if the planning board signs off on the new plan, Huntersville town commissioners will have the final say on Lagnooa Bay's future.

Some neighbors say they're still not sold on the project, saying they're worried about traffic headaches in an already crowded area. Palillo acknowledged those concerns but previously said that traffic is "part of life" while discussing the development's projected economic impact.

