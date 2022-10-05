PHOTOS: Mountaintop lodge is the most expensive home in the Carolinas

The home, which is offered furnished, includes an extensive Western art collection spanning three centuries.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A mountaintop estate known as Lazy Bear Lodge in the distinguished Linville Ridge Country Club has entered the market for $29.75 million, which makes it the highest-priced home in North and South Carolina.

Located at 1907 Flattop Cliffs Drive on 5.86 acres, the unique home sits on a ridgetop at an elevation of 5,000 feet with rocky outcroppings and 340-degree views of the surrounding peaks including Grandfather Mountain in the Blue Ridge Mountains.

The home, which is offered furnished, includes an extensive Western art collection spanning three centuries.

"This luxurious lodge was designed to graciously blend with its breathtaking natural setting," Marilyn Wright with Premier Sotheby’s International Realty said. "Its practical living spaces, extraordinary décor and unmatched amenities are paired with a prime location to appeal to the discerning buyer seeking an elevated mountain lifestyle.”

ABOUT THE HOME

A paver drive welcomes guests into the gated property showcasing an impressive waterfall and bear statue. Intricate woodwork abounds with cypress post and paneling, golden birch and poplar and cherry barks that complement the locally sourced stone. From a classic Victrola phonograph in the reading area and a custom iron antler and rawhide chandelier by Peter Fillerup to Black Forest carvings and stool legs made from antlers, one-of-a-kind details are found throughout. The great room is a 25-foot-high timber-framed structure boasting custom light fixtures by Hammerton. An inviting gourmet kitchen is crafted with custom alder cabinets by Banner's Cabinets and a tri-section refrigerator featuring detailed carving and elk antler pulls. The dining room has a custom mesquite dining table by Taber & Company, custom chairs by Century and John Coleman's Addih-hiddisch, Hidatsa Chief bronze sculpture. The reading room overlooks a custom wrought steel railing sculpted by Kevin Clark. Other outstanding appointments include a polished log wine bar, Quoizel lamps and a floating slab desk with handcrafted Adirondack chair.