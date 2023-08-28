Mecklenburg County program seeking solutions to address rising cost of homeownership

The county assessor's office said steep sales prices in the region has led to an increase in assessments across the county.

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — Homeowners are seeing an increase in property values across Mecklenburg County.

This comes after Mecklenburg County revalued all properties to current market value earlier this year, leaving some homeowners with an unexpected surprise in their mailbox.

"I wasn’t expecting it to go up again quite as quickly as it did," Katrina Williams, a homeowner, said.

Williams said her annual taxes nearly doubled this year.

"With groceries and everything else going up too … here is another hike," Williams said.

The county assessor's office said steep sales prices in the region have led to an increase in assessments across the county, with the average increase for residential properties sitting at about 51%.

The Homes Program is now stepping in to help offer relief to families struggling to keep their home.

"We all know that the cost of homeownership continues to increase so this is an opportunity for our residents to get some assistance," Denise Syles-Ballard with the Homes Program said. "It will help with the tax bill and reduce what they are currently owing."

She said the program allows residents to qualify for up to $660, which is an increase of the $330 offered last year.

"Applications have been pouring in and we are getting hundreds of applications in on a daily basis," Syles-Ballard said.

Syles-Ballard said they're encouraging anyone in need to apply, all in efforts of helping families like Williams and her 6-year-old boy Casey keep a roof over their heads.

The deadline for the program is Nov. 17, and funds will be available on a first come, first served basis. Those interested in learning more information or determining whether they qualify can find information on the county's HOMES Program page.

