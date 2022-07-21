Property taxes expected to increase in Mecklenburg County next year

Mecklenburg County Assessor Ken Joyner said there are a few reasons your taxes could go up.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Many are in search of their dream home -- a place to plant roots with a street to raise their children on. But that dream could become a nightmare for some.

In just a few months, the Mecklenburg County Assessor's Office will lay out the new property taxes after revaluation. In short, you will find out how much you'll pay just to live there.

In 2019, we saw a big hike in property taxes. When this happened, many community members were outraged and said lower-income families couldn't afford the increase and were forced out due to gentrification.

Colette Forrest spoke to the Charlotte City Council in 2019 and said the tax increase is forcing low-income families out.

“I went from $100,000 value of my home in 2011 to now over $300,000," Forrest said in 2019.



HAPPENING NOW: Meck Co. is conducting its regular revaluation of all properties for tax purposes. New values will be announced in Jan. 2023. The Mecklenburg County Assessor's Office & the City of Charlotte is presenting their plan/expectation right now.

Follow this thread: @wcnc pic.twitter.com/9HWYGCm4rh — Austin Walker TV (@AustinCWalker) July 21, 2022

Ken Joyner, Mecklenburg County Assessor, said there are a few reasons your taxes could go up. Neighborhood renovations and enhancements could drive the value of the neighborhood. Bigger homes and a good school district could entice people to the area. Purchase prices are also a big factor.

Much of this aligns with gentrification.

"A house that was just recently built is still being valued as if it were at this point almost four years old," Joyner said. "I can tell you there are going to be some substantial increases. As we go from 2019 to 2023 I believe that there will be neighborhoods that will see larger increases than what the average will be.”

Joyner told WCNC Charlotte it won't release what areas are going to see increases just yet.

When those new numbers come out, if you think your evaluation is wrong, you can apply to get your area reviewed by the county.