Mills Market moving forward: Cornelius town board to discuss rezoning for new commercial development

Projects like Lagoona Bay and the Birkdale Village expansion may have been shut down in north Mecklenburg County, but Mills Market is moving full speed ahead.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORNELIUS, N.C. — A brand new development could be coming to Catawba Ave. in Cornelius.

Mills Market would bring 12,000-square-feet of ground floor commercial space and more than 200 multi-family apartments downtown. Highline Partners is the developer spearheading the project.

"It provides more restaurants, food and beverage establishments that people can enjoy," Highline's Mark Miller said at a planning board meeting last month.

The Cornelius town board is holding a public hearing Monday night at 6 p.m. to talk rezoning and development agreement requests. The proposed agreement is a partnership with the town of Cornelius to construct a minimum of 130 public parking stalls and “the conveyance of access, utility and solid waste receptacle easements”.

Some people in Cornelius are excited about what Mills Market will bring, but others are apprehensive about the traffic impacts and losing the “small town" feel.

The town board and Highline Partners say they’re taking these things into consideration before breaking ground.

Contact Destiny Richards at drichards5@wcnc.com and follow her on Facebook, X and Instagram.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Pandora || TuneIn || Google Podcasts || iHeart