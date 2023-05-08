Mansion at Quail Hollow Club hits Charlotte market for $8.5 million

A 7,901-square-foot home overlooking the 15th hole at Quail Hollow Club hit the market for $8.5 million. Here's how the owner got everyone's attention.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Wells Fargo Championship has come and gone from Quail Hollow Club in south Charlotte, but people are still talking about some of the sights and scenes from the beautiful course.

In particular, folks are talking about one of the beautiful houses along the Green Mile that had a QR code in front of the property. If you take your phone out and scan the QR code, it takes you to a real estate listing for the $8.5 million mansion, which has an amazing view of the 15th hole at Quail Hollow.

Listed for $8.49 million, 7214 Baltusrol Lane has been on the market for five days, meaning it hit the Charlotte real estate market just in time for the Wells Fargo Championship to tee off at Quail Hollow. The 7,901-square-foot home has five bedrooms and nine bathrooms, according to the listing.

The homeowners worked with their realtors to create a special QR code that gave interested fans a video tour of the house. It was also accessible to anyone passing by at the tournament.

The realtor said it was the client's idea to create a QR code to generate buzz during the PGA event.

"I think we're going to play around with some ideas," Vicky Mitchener said. "I think we got all kinds of ideas that can come from this, we're excited to play around with it."

The home underwent a "to the studs" renovation in the fall of 2021. Some of the features include Italian Calacatta marble tile and countertops, SubZero, Viking, Wolf and Bosch appliances and a complete chef's kitchen.