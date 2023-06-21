Rental prices in Charlotte are going the opposite direction of the national trend

Rental prices in Charlotte are growing exponentially according to a new report out from Rent.

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — Rental prices have gone up in Charlotte, increasing more than 20% over the last three years, according to an annual report from Rent. Prices are going in the opposite direction of what researchers say is a decrease around the nation in prices.

From May 2022 to May of this year, rents have dropped by half a percent in many areas that have seen hot housing markets. National median rent prices are finally coming down.

"The rental market will tend to follow the housing market," Jon Leckie, a researcher at Rent, told WCNC Charlotte. "As it cooled off during the pandemic, in some areas, rents soon followed."

Leckie told WCNC Charlotte that in some markets, like the Pacific Northwest where rents were high, they're finally seeing relief. The dynamic looks much different in Charlotte.

"Charlotte really didn't ever see that drop or a peak in rents either," Leckie explained. "So, now you're seeing more expensive rent prices, and it's the most expensive it's ever been at the moment."

From May 2022 to May of this year, rent prices have risen nearly 8% in Charlotte. That number ballooned to 16% when looking from May 2021 to May 2023.

Short supply is driving up demand for housing that is reasonable, which is not helping prices. Leckie said that oftentimes people are looking outside of Charlotte proper to find more bang for their buck.

