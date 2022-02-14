Mayor's new Racial Equity Initiative executive director resigns following criticism

After careful consideration, I have decided that stepping down from my new role as Executive Director of the Employer Office of Inclusion and Advancement is in the best interest of the continued success of the Charlotte Mayor's Racial Equity Initiative. The work of the Initiative is too critical to be jeopardized in any way by public misperceptions related to my prior leadership as a Cabinet Director for Ohio Governor Mike DeWine.



I am deeply sorry for the negative attention that has been brought to the Mayor’s Racial Equity Initiative, Mayor Lyles, and the Charlotte community.



I am not the subject of any criminal investigation. In response to the pandemic, my top priority as Director of the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services was assisting nearly two million citzens in need as quickly as possible. Foreign and domestic criminals used the pandemic as an opportunity to defraud unemployment benefits systems across the nation at an unprecedented scale.



Many of the improvements that were launched during my tenure are now fully operational. I am proud of what my team accomplished for the citizens of Ohio in the midst of historic challenges.



I appreciate the confidence in my leadership abilities that Janet LaBar, Malcomb Coley, and Michael Lamach have shown. I am also grateful for the kind people that I have met in Charlotte.



I am a devoted servant leader of high integrity. With the support of my husband and son, and a strong commitment to my faith, I look forward to continuing impactful work in Charlotte.