McAdenville company announces plans for major downtown redevelopment

A series of renovation projects will transform McAdenville's historic mills into modern attractions in the heart of Christmas Town USA.

MCADENVILLE, N.C. — A series of renovation and renewal projects are in the works for McAdenville, as a North Carolina-based company unveiled plans to repurpose old mill buildings for retail and restaurants.

Pharr USA announced it is working with the town to convert and renovate old mills into office spaces, as well as retail and entertainment facilities. The plans include a new taproom, with wine and beer retailers expected to open. Pharr also plans to extend the Carolina Thread Trail in McAdenville.

The charming Gaston County town is mostly known as "Christmas Town U.S.A." for its annual Christmas lights extravaganza, but Pharr hopes the redevelopment will make McAdenville a year-round destination.

WCNC Charlotte is always asking "where's the money?" If you need help, reach out to the Defenders team by emailing money@wcnc.com.

"We're thrilled to announce the beginning of a series of projects to invest in McAdenville's future while honoring its rich history," Pharr CEO Bill Carstarphen said. "By putting our efforts and energy behind carefully selected, sound investments, we hope to invite and attract new businesses, customers, families and outdoor enthusiasts, while keeping our close-knit community feel."

The former 1940s Pharr Yarns mill next to the company's corporate office will be converted to office space, known as the Dynamo 31 Building. The name symbolizes the hydroelectric generator that was built and installed in 1884 to the light McAden Mills No. 1 and No. 2, which are believed by many historians to be the first electrically lit textile mills in the world. The Catawba Riverkeeper Foundation will be the building's first tenant, according to a release.

The historic McAden Mill No. 3 will be transformed into retail and entertainment space. Pharr said there will be an open-air gathering space designed with customers in mind to showcase the riverfront location. Initial renovations are focused on the building's exterior and are expected to be completed within a few months.

"Our beloved town is known for its quaint, kind offerings and for our Christmas Town USA spectacle, but we are so much more than that," Mayor Jim Robinette said. "These renovations will bring economic growth and provide new places to gather for fun and fellowship but most importantly, they will tell the stories of this town and shed a light on its rich history and resilient, good people.”

Pharr also announced that 115 Craft, a new taproom and retailer for craft beer and wine, will open in downtown McAdenville. The Carolina Thread Trail will be extended to an existing trailhead near the Interstate 85 bridge along the South Fork River. It will eventually complete the 26-mile trail along the river that connects the Daniel Stowe Botanical Garden, as well as the cities of Lowell, McAdenville, Cramerton and Belmont.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts