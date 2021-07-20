'$15 for all now!' Fast food workers protest for higher wages

The minimum wage was last increased in 2009 to $7.25. Workers across North Carolina are demanding better pay immediately.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Fast food workers in more than a dozen cities held protests in North Carolina Tuesday, a minimum wage of at least $15 per hour.

The current minimum wage in North Carolina and South Carolina is $7.25 per hour, according to the U.S. Department of Labor. Protesters gathered outside restaurants in Charlotte, Durham and Marion. The goal of the protests is to raise awareness for pay increases for service industry workers. The Carolinas are among 20 states with a minimum wage of $7.25, the lowest allowed.

The federal minimum wage was last increased in July of 2009 to its current rate of $7.25 an hour. As the country continues to recover from the pandemic, many restaurants have tried increased wages, signing bonuses and other perks to attract workers. One Charlotte restaurant has gone so far to add a 23% service charge to all bills so they can pay a living wage to employees.

"It's been 12 years since the minimum wage went up. Every year without a raise, things get worse for workers," said Precious Cole, a worker at a Wendy's restaurant in Durham. "Poverty goes up. People's mental health gets worse, because making poverty wages can really wear you down mentally."

Many of these companies, including McDonald's, have reported a nationwide shortage of workers. Earlier this year, McDonald's announced it will raise pay for workers in its 650 company-owned stores to an average of $15 an hour by 2024. Entry-level employees will make $11 an hour.

One Charlotte staffing agency said the shortage is due in part to increased federal and state unemployment benefits during the pandemic.

Allen Tuttle, the director of operations for Allegiance Staffing, said his clients have raised wages and offered additional incentives to new hires. He said in today's market, companies are no longer only competing against others in their industry, but against everyone.