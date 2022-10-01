Juvenile Crime prevention council to have over $2M this year

CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings said Monday that preventing juvenile crime remains one of the department's top priorities in 2022.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Mecklenburg County announced Monday that its Juvenile Crime Prevention Council will have more than $2 million for programs that serve at-risk and delinquent use in the county.

The JCPC focuses on prevention, intervention, treatment and other strategies to strengthen families and support community safety. Its funding is used to help reduce and prevent juvenile crime.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Johnny Jennings said Monday that reducing juvenile crime is one of his department's top priorities. Jennings cited several incidents that involved guns and teens, saying more work needs to be done to stop these events before they happen.

“We have to come up with ways that we’re going to ensure that one they don’t have access to these firearms whether through education, through parents and in the homes or continuing to do the work so people secure their firearms so they’re not victimized and stolen," Jennings said.

The JCPC is currently accepting proposals for programs that help children ages 6 to 17 who are either under the supervision of juvenile court, lacking supervision or youth who are showing the signs that present the highest risk of juvenile court involvement.

Mecklenburg County will hold two pre-bid information sessions to hear proposals. Potential applicants for the funding must attend at least one of these sessions before applying for funds. Click here for more information.

