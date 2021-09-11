Development debate: Meck Co. leaders question the need of taxpayer money for medical school, innovation district

Atrium Health faced pushback from county commissioners Tuesday when they formally went before the board to ask for public money for their project.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Some Mecklenburg County leaders proved a long-awaited medical school and hub of surrounding businesses isn't a done deal yet.

A majority of county commissioners questioned project leaders, giving them a rude awakening as they requested $38 million dollars from Mecklenburg County for a project that will bring a medical school and Innovation District to Charlotte.

Plans for the state-of-the-art medical school, that's planning to enroll its first class in 2024, have been in the works for months if not years.

"We will be training the future physicians that will care for you, your family, and your loved ones," Atrium Health CEO Gene Woods said as he presented in front of Mecklenburg Board of County Commissioners Tuesday.

The district will be built in the Dilworth-Midtown area off Baxter and South McDowell Streets.

However, to build it, they want taxpayer money to help.

"We intend that this innovation district and this medical school will be part of this community forever," Woods said.

The public dollars would go towards infrastructure. From an 800-space parking deck, to new roads and improved intersections, and sewage and water lines, among other things.

However, many commissioners questioned the need for taxpayer money considering the money Atrium already has and could arguably spend on the project.

"We are a human services agency," Commissioner Susan Rodriguez-McDowell said. "So, the taxes that we forgive you guys for, is money that we can't invest in our people."

She ripped into the request, even pulling out a whiteboard to prove her points.

She wrote "$28 million" on the whiteboard, noting how much would be spent on the parking deck alone. It would come down to $35,000 a spot, according to Rodriguez-McDowell.

"$28 million for a parking deck -- so, I have a little problem with that," she said, arguing it's also not environmentally friendly.

She and other commissioners like Vilma Leake said the project does little for their southside and westside districts.

However, other commissioners were in support of the request.

"I think our portion is reasonable," Commissioner Pat Cotham said.

She believes it's needed to bring more doctors to the region and more jobs to the county.

"Because economic development is part of our job," Cotham said.

Although she supported the deal, there were enough questions and more demands for answers, that Woods found himself on defense.

In a final pitch, he asked commissioners to look at it a different way -- arguing if it were another system from out of state promising the same things, would they give that entity the money?

The City of Charlotte will likely vote on their end of the deal later in November.