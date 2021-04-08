Mecklenburg County leaders to discuss plans for the Eastland Mall site

A key part of the development will be the FC elite academy headquarters.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — On Wednesday, County commissioners will move on to an agreement with the city of Charlotte to provide tax incentives to Crossland, the developers of the old Eastland Mall site.

The $26 million project will have mixed-income housing, a park, greenways, business, a full-service grocery store and other amenities like entertainment venues.

The Charlotte FC MLS headquarters were originally part of the plan for Eastland, but that is no longer the case. Instead, the plan now includes the Charlotte FC Elite Academy headquarters.

The academy is expected to include training, tournaments, and camps. It will also be a place for Charlotte FC, international clubs, and national teams to hold open practices. The academy will allow for community use of the fields, in addition to camps, clinics, festivals, and other events operated by Tepper Sports.

According to the council meeting agenda, City Council originally agreed to the concept that up to $110 million of Hospitality Funds could be spent to develop an MLS facility at the Eastland Mall site, make improvements to Bank of America Stadium, and the development of a long term vision and strategy for a district in Uptown that retained MLS and National Football League in Charlotte for the long term.

Melvin Tuitt said he grew up going to Eastland Mall and would like to see a development that serves the community.

“Now that I have kids now, something more for the youth,” Tuitt said. “I mean, preparing them for the future right now, you know, so we don’t fall into a crisis as we did here just recently of this year. Something that’s going to mold them, give them a better outlook on life itself.”

