Scammers posed as the County Assessor's Office in a sham letter mailed to a Mecklenburg county property owner.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Mecklenburg County officials are warning homeowners to be on the lookout for possible scam letters pretending to be from the Mecklenburg County Assessor's Office demanding they pay thousands of dollars for a so-called "clearance fee."

More than 400,000 Mecklenburg County property owners were mailed legitimate revaluation notices from the County Assessor's office in March, but the county said at least one homeowner opened their mailbox to find a fake letter sent by scammers.

The fraudulent letter was printed on what appears to be official letterhead, posing as the County Assessor's Office demanding money from the property owner.

According to a statement from the county's public information department, the fraudulent letter claimed the property owner was the next of kin of a person who had died. It ordered the recipient to pay a $5,000 "clearance fee," and gave them two weeks to vacate their property.

Mecklenburg County said no official agency would mail a letter like this to a property owner.

The county encourages homeowners who receive any similar letters to call 980-314-4226 or email AssessorQuestions@MeckNC.gov.

