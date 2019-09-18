MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — Mecklenburg County may begin garnishing wages of people who have outstanding claims with Medic.

The Office of the Tax Collector tells NBC Charlotte, for the 2019 fiscal year there were approximately 35,000 unpaid claims totaling $28 million in Mecklenburg County alone.

“It’s a service that is paid for by the people who use the service,” Mecklenburg County Tax Collector Neal Dixon said.

That is how it’s supposed to work. However, Mecklenburg County is faced with a massive accumulation of unpaid Medic bills.

Now, claims older than 120 days from the date of service will go to the Tax Collector which, in turn, can come for your money.

“It includes bank accounts. It includes wages. Basically anything you’re owed,” Dixon said.

Medic released a statement supporting the change in policy.

“The use of the Mecklenburg County Tax Collector’s Office for the collection of delinquent claims for Medic is a funding policy decision set by the Board of County Commissioners. As a steward of county tax dollars, Medic fully supports this strategy to help ensure rate increases or reliance on county tax dollars can be minimized. We look forward to continuing to provide the citizens of Mecklenburg County with the excellent level of patient care they have come to expect from our Agency.”

The cost of an ambulance forces some people to make tough decisions in potentially life-threatening situations.

“I needed to go to the ER,” Carmen Torres said. “I wasn’t going to call an ambulance.”

Torres previously had to pay $600 for an ambulance bill and was prepared to avoid another bill at all costs.

Medic says if you’re in a life-threatening situation, call a professional, not a ride-sharing service.

Nationwide, on average, people are billed at least $1,000 for an ambulance ride. It’s an expensive bill, but ultimately the person transported must pay it, or wait for the tax collector to come knocking.

