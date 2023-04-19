Mecklenburg County approves Medic pay raises, increased starting salaries

Medic employees will be eligible for pay raises up to 7% and the agency will offer higher starting salaries to new workers.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Mecklenburg County leaders approved pay raises and improved starting salaries for first responders, as well as millions of dollars for life-saving equipment for Medic Tuesday.

The move comes almost a year after the Mecklenburg Board of County Commissioners approved retention bonuses up to $5,000. Now, hundreds of Medic employees are in line for a pay raise as the agency seeks to fill dozens of vacancies.

"Last year we did a great job, I feel like, of moving the needle forward and our starting wages for our new employees," John Peterson, Medic's executive director, said. "This is an opportunity for us to take that needle and move it forward for our existing and our tenured employees."

The number of job openings at Medic is now down to 57. At one point last year, the organization had over 70 open positions. Now, longtime employees can expect a boost, too. County commissioners approved raises up to 7% based on seniority and performance reviews.

In addition to taking care of existing employees, Medic will raise its starting salaries.

"When we increase these wages for starting wages as a minimum starting at $20, that impacted the organization," Peterson said. "Not just EMTs and paramedics."

Medic says its work isn't done. The department is partnering with Central Piedmont Community College to help train new paramedics entering the workforce.

"No division, no department is perfect," Elaine Powell said. "And so it seems that it appears just based on all the things I've seen in the past five years that Medic is committed to continuous improvement."

County commissioners also approved $4.8 million to replace cardiac equipment, less than a year after Medic got new cardiac monitors. The agency says there have been ongoing issues with the vendor and equipment delivery. Its caused delays in therapy and diagnosis.

Now, Medic is looking to replace the current monitors as soon as possible to improve its efforts to care for patients.

