If you visited a convenience store Tuesday, you may have noticed Mega Millions ticket machines working overtime printing out hopes and dreams at $2.00 a pop.
The estimated Mega Millions jackpot is worth $375 million.
"The only way you can have hope is to have a dream," said a player inside Charlotte's South Side Market at lunchtime. "It would be an amazing thing because I could use it."
Here's the catch: The winner will have to match five white ball numbers and one gold ball number to claim the prize.
Tough, maybe impossible odds, just as another player said, "If I don't play, I can't win."
The Mega Millions drawing is Tuesday around 11 p.m.
