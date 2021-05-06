Mellow Mushroom plans to hire more than 2,000 new employees

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-area Mellow Mushroom restaurants will be holding hiring events throughout the month of May and plan to bring on 2,000 new employees at all levels.
According to a recent employee survey, Mellow Mushroom team members say good tips, flexible work schedules and Mellow Mushroom’s unique vibe and culture contribute to a positive work experience.
“Mellow restaurants are serving more guests every day for in-house dining and demand for off-premise sales remains strong,” said Anne Mejia, Mellow Mushroom Vice President Brand Development. “We are in a position to hire more Mellow team members and feel fortunate to support the local economies where we operate.”
Interested applicants should visit https://mellowmushroom.com/mellow-jobs/apply to find the location closest to them for available positions and interview times.
