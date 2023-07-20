Members of UNC Board of Governors criticize university's free tuition plan

The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill is offering free tuition to incoming undergraduates whose families make less than $80,000 per year.

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — The idea of free tuition for some in-state students has caused some controversy at the highest levels of the University of North Carolina governing body.

Chancellor Kevin Guskiwiecz made the announcement in early July, that UNC would provide free tuition for incoming undergraduates whose families make less than $80,000 per year year.

On Wednesday, Guskiwiecz explained that decision to the Board of Governors. He said expanding access to education is the goal of the new initiative at the university.

