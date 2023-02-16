NC woman says her check cashed twice, doubling the amount taken from her account

The wife of WCNC Charlotte employee has warning for others after a check she wrote is cashed twice.

BELMONT, N.C. — Technology makes everyday errands easier, including banking, which can be done on your smart phone. Depositing a check can be done by using something called remote deposit capture. It’s basically uploading a picture of a check to your bank’s mobile app. Payees are supposed to destroy the hard copy of the check after it’s processed, but some still hold onto it and deposit it again, sometimes, months later.

In the bank world, this is known as “double presentment,” which can be accidental or intentional.

Lauren Hibberd told WCNC’s Jane Monreal, she wrote a $1000 check that was cashed twice.

She said, “We thought that our mechanic had actually just forgotten to cash the check, he found it and then six months later, would deposit it. But I told my husband, I said, I think I remember that check clearing. So, I went back through our previous statements. And sure enough, it had cleared."

Because the $1000 check had been deposited twice, Hibberd’s account was out $2000.

The Hibberds immediately called their bank.

The Bank of America customer said, “They were actually able to see that in fact, that check had cashed twice."

After conducting their own investigation, Bank of America put the money back in the account for the second check deposit.

“They did say that things like this have happened before,” Hibberd said. “That's probably the biggest shock is, it wasn't a shock to them."

WCNC repeatedly reached out to Bank of America for the last three weeks and have not received a response.

Bob Sullivan, a consumer expert and regular contributor for CNBC, told WCNC banks have millions of accounts to look at, and use algorithms to find obvious acts of fraud.

He explained, “They set those thresholds, is really what the problem is. Because if they set them too low, then they're going to be calling you all the time and bothering you with too many complaints. So, they have this magic pixie dust where they let some fraud get through, but not so much that it hurts them. But they don't try to stop too much fraud, because if they did, there'd be too many false positives. So, it was something like two identical $1,000 checks. In this case, the bank's threshold was set high enough that they let that go through instead of flagging that as an obvious scam."

Sullivan added it’s a good idea to go over your bank statements regularly and see that nothing is out of the ordinary. You could become a victim of double presentment even if you don’t use mobile banking.

To make sure you don’t do this to someone else if you use remote deposit capture, Sullivan suggested to rip off the corner of the check. That way, you’ll know you already put it in your account.

In the meantime, Hibberd said she’ll think twice before writing a check again.

She said, "Don't just assume that just because it's a big bank, that things like this can't happen, because we were kind of shocked it did happen."

