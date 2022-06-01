There are more than 964,000 small businesses in North Carolina, with more than 1.7 million small business employees in the state.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — National Small Business Week is May 1-7. Across the country, there are more than 30 million small businesses.

"Nearly one out of every two employees works for a small business," Brad Brodigan, the managing director, global head of SMB at JPMorgan Chase & Co, said. "They're truly the backbone of our economy."

In 2021, North Carolina had more than 964,000 small businesses, accounting for over 99% of businesses, with more than 1.7 million small business employees in the state.

“Strong support for North Carolina’s diverse small businesses keeps our overall economy strong,” N.C. Commerce Secretary Machelle Baker Sanders said. “The innovation we see from the state’s small business community creates the new ideas, new products, and new jobs that lead to greater growth and prosperity for everyone in our state.”

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper is making sure the state's small businesses feel celebrated, proclaiming it Small Business Week here in North Carolina as well.

“From the mountains to the coast, small businesses are the backbone of our state’s economy,” Cooper said. “As we emerge from this pandemic stronger than ever, we’re committed to providing the educated workforce and resources these entrepreneurs need to succeed.”

Many of these businesses are still bouncing back from a rough two years, struggling to stay afloat during the pandemic.

"Many of them adopted mobile apps, so we can order online and pick up curbside," Brodigan said. "They also found new ways to deliver services through virtual experiences like online yoga classes, or restaurants providing virtual cooking classes. It's been inspiring to see small business owners be able to be agile and resilient and find new ways of being able to run their business and connect with customers through a really tough two years."

In March 2022, state economists announced North Carolina had recovered to pre-pandemic employment levels and GDP. However, some small business owners are still struggling.

In December 2021, the North Carolina Department of Revenue launched the Business Recovery Grant program. It provides a payment to eligible North Carolina businesses that experienced a significant economic loss due to the pandemic.

The application for Phase 2 of the Business Recovery Grant program is open through June 1, 2022.

Many business owners that did not qualify in Phase 1 are now eligible to apply in Phase 2.