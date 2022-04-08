$350M North Carolina plant to create 200 new jobs

The mill will employ approximately 200 full-time workers when it opens and create an additional 500 temporary jobs during construction.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Steelmaker Nucor Corp. announced on Thursday that it will build a $350 million manufacturing plant in North Carolina, which would be its second in the state.

A news release from the Charlotte-based Nucor said the mill, which will be located off U.S. Highway 64 in Lexington in Davidson County, will employ approximately 200 full-time workers when it opens and create an additional 500 temporary jobs during construction, which is expected to take two years.

The other Nucor plant in North Carolina is located in Hertford County.

Nucor describes the plant as a rebar micro mill. Rebar is used primarily in concrete reinforcement for the construction of roads, buildings, bridges and other structures.

