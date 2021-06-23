NC Republicans looking to end $300 weekly unemployment supplement

It comes as South Carolina plans to end federal funds for unemployment benefits, months ahead of the September expiration date.

RALEIGH, N.C. — House and Senate Republicans reached a deal Wednesday that would end a $300-a-week federal supplement jobless North Carolinians now get in their unemployment checks.

The two bodies have been back and forth over the issue in recent weeks, considering a handful of different ideas. The finalized agreement cleared the Senate on a party-line vote, with Republicans voting for it and Democrats against.

The bill also has $250 million in child care subsidies in it to boost a daycare industry struggling to care for children so parents can go back to work.

The House is slated to vote on the compromise bill, sending it to Gov. Roy Cooper's desk.

In a May 6 news release, South Carolina Governor McMaster said the decision to return to the pre-pandemic unemployment program was made due to current labor shortages.

“South Carolina’s businesses have borne the brunt of the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic," McMaster wrote in a statement. "Those businesses that have survived – both large and small, and including those in the hospitality, tourism, manufacturing, and healthcare sectors – now face an unprecedented labor shortage."

McMaster said he believes the labor shortage is partly caused by the supplemental unemployment payments.

