New law in SC targets left lane drivers, here is what you need to know

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you are one of those drivers that loves to hang out in the left lane, you may want to get right with your driving, at least in South Carolina this week. A new law is going into effect making the left lane passing only.

Traffic and slowdowns are a headache for everyone on the freeway. Aside from the occasional slow-poke holding things up, the left lane drivers, the ones who hang out, usually driving the same speed as the right lane, or slower, can really cause traffic snarls.

Sunday, August 15, a new law goes into effect in South Carolina making that illegal. The left-hand lane will be for passing only. State troopers will issue warning citations until about thanksgiving, after that, it’s a $25 fine, but no points on the license. One exception is for heavy traffic periods in which both lanes need to be used. Drivers are mostly on-board.

“if it helps fix traffic, then i think it’s a good idea, that’s probably a good thing to do” said one driver to WCNC.

Start looking for signs along the freeway to remind you of this, you’ll be seeing one every 35 miles. The eight states where it's illegal to drive in the left lane except for turning left or passing are Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Massachusetts, New Jersey, and West Virginia.

