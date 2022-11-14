Newell Brands to open 1.5 million square feet warehouse and product distribution center in Gaston County

The company, along with NorthPoint Development, is making a total investment of $135 million.

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — The Gaston County Economic Development Commission announced Monday that Newell Brands has signed a lease at Gateway 85 Business Park in Gaston County.

Newell will occupy 1.5 million square feet for warehouse and product distribution for several of the company’s businesses including brands like Rubbermaid, Mr. Coffee, Oster, Calphalon and Sunbeam. According to a news release, the company and NorthPoint Development are making a total investment of $135 million.

“Newell Brands is looking forward to joining the Gaston County community and we look forward to the opening of our new facility in spring 2023,” Andrew Maze, Vice President, Distribution & Transportation at Newell Brands, said.

“This is a significant investment for Gaston County, the city of Lowell and the city of Gastonia. We are pleased to welcome a Fortune 500 company to Gaston County,” Chad Brown, Chairman, the Gaston County Board of Commissioners, added. “We welcome Newell Brands and are proud they have chosen Gaston County as the location of choice for their investment.”

