NoDa Company Canteen expanding at Camp North End

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — NoDa Company Canteen, affectionately known as the original NoDa Company Store’s “outpost,” will be expanding its current footprint at Camp North End.

ATCO Properties & Management announced Wednesday that NoDa Company store will open a brick and mortar in the Raceway Building at 1824 Statesville Avenue, Suite 100.

Since 2018, NoDa Company Canteen has operated as a pop-up in the Boileryard District at Camp North End, serving beverages including beer, wine and sangria, as well as snacks on Friday nights and during special events.

The new, permanent space will sit directly adjacent to the kiosk, providing a natural extension of the brand by solidifying an all-the-time presence. The new location aims to open by early August 2022.

“This space really spoke to us and feels like a natural place to hang out. It’s rare to find a spot in Charlotte with so much character and such a seamless interaction between indoor and outdoor areas,” Scott Lindsley, co-founder of NoDa Company, who grew up just three miles from Camp North End, said. “Since 2018, we’ve enjoyed our time at Camp North End, so it’s a natural fit for expanding our offerings while maintaining the same community-oriented atmosphere people have come to expect from NoDa Company.”

The menu will feature beverages including but not limited to local beers on tap, wines, sangria and non-alcoholic beverages. Snacks and apparel will also be available for purchase.

“Camp North End is eclectic, bringing together all different types of people who thrive by working, learning, relaxing and just sharing life together," Co-founder Joey Hewell added. "Camp North End’s philosophy of curating an inclusive culture is in line with how we feel a business should operate and we look forward to being an even larger part of the community.”

