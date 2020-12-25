Charlotte nonprofits see record donations despite COVID-19

2020 has been one of the toughest years financially for so many, with record unemployment. So you'd think charitable donations would be down. You'd be wrong.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It's no secret that 2020 has been incredibly difficult for millions of Americans, with record unemployment leaving people with uncertain futures.

So you'd think donations to charity would be down this year. You'd be wrong, at least in the case of Charlotte, where the community has come together to support those most in need.

Elijah Watson is the founder of S.T.A.R.S Charlotte, a 20-year-old nonprofit that helps tutor Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools students. With virtual learning, the community needed those tutors more than ever.

"We were definitely worried about staying afloat," said Watson. "Thanks to the increased generosity of the Charlotte community, we've been OK."

More than OK, actually. Watson was stunned to realize S.T.A.R.S. received three times the amount of donations this year over last.

"The pandemic is hard but it really showed how wonderful and great the generosity of our community is," Watson said.

S.T.A.R.S. is just one example of a Charlotte charities having a good year despite the unsettling pandemic.

Good Friends is an annual fundraiser that typically brings 1,800 women to the Charlotte Convention Center. All of the money raised stays right here in Charlotte, helping the homeless, young moms and school-aged children. In recent years, Good Friends has raised $500,000 and this year, they raised even more, pulling in over $625,000.

The executive director of SHARE Charlotte, who works with more than 400 local nonprofits, says donations were up a whopping 300% in 2020.

"I think the Charlotte community really showed up to support the non-profit community this year," said SHARE Executive Director Amy Jacobs.

She says there were also a lot of new people donating this year and in many cases it was small amounts. Little donations of $10, $25, $50, and $100 dollars that added up to big numbers.

Watson says the donations enabled his program to help more kids.

"We will forever be blessed and thankful for the generosity of not only Charlotte community but worldwide," Watson explained.