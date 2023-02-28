Application for nonprofit grant funding in Kannapolis now open

The city said funds are designated for activities that benefit low and moderate-income residents in the city.

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — The City of Kannapolis is now accepting applications from nonprofits with programs that would qualify for its 2023-2024 Community Development Block Grant fund allocation.

The deadline for submitting applications is 5 p.m. on March 31.

Eligible Activities include:

Employment services (e.g., job training);

Crime prevention and public safety;

Child care;

Health services;

Substance abuse services (e.g., counseling and treatment);

Fair housing counseling;

Education programs;

Energy conservation;

Services for senior citizens;

Services for homeless persons;

Welfare services (excluding income payments);

Homebuyer down payment assistance; and

Recreational services.

The City of Kannapolis said this year the total grant allocation is estimated at $55,000. Multiple small grants of up to $5,000 will be awarded to support existing program operations. One or two larger grants of $15,000 will be awarded for new programs and/or new agencies. Applicants may apply for both types of grants but will only be awarded one type.

For more information or to request an application, please contact the City’s Community Development Program Administrator Sherry Gordon at sgordon@kannapolisnc.gov or 704-920-4332. Applications are also available to download from www.kannapolisnc.gov.

