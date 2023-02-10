Homebuilder accused of breaking promises by residents has license suspended

Aaron Guess of Story Homes Construction, LLC was given an 18-month suspension and must pay the licensing board's administrative costs for processing the case.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A homebuilder who was the subject of numerous complaints on failed promises in a new housing development in Catawba County has had his general contractor license suspended, WCNC Charlotte has learned.

Aaron Guess, of Story Homes Construction, LLC, was given an 18-month suspension and ordered to pay administrative costs, up to $15,000, to the North Carolina Licensing Board for General Contractors. Guess must also attend and pass a course on building codes within six months of his suspension.

Homeowners in the Magnolia Cove development in Sherrills Ford complained that their needs weren't met by the homeowners association, which was overseen by Guess, since closing on their houses. One person told WCNC Charlotte they were promised lawn maintenance, a community swimming pool and mailboxes and that none of those items were delivered.

"We still don't have our community mailbox," Marsha Cheese said, in November. "We have to drive 8 miles round trip to the post office in Sherrills Ford to pick up our mail."

Homeowners agreed that when they closed, each household paid $1,200 toward a community pool and quarterly dues close to $500. In addition to a lack of a pool and mailbox, some residents said there was no real house warranty and they ended up addressing issues at their own expense.

Guess must serve a six-month active suspension where he cannot perform any jobs that would require a general contractor's license. The remaining 12 months of his suspension were stayed, which means he would regain his license but essentially serve a probationary period. If any additional violations were to arise during this period, his license would be suspended for those remaining 12 months.