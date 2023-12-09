North Carolina topping list for high credit card debt

The nation's trillion-dollar-tab is breaking records, and researchers are outlining what states owe the most

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The amount consumers owe on their credit cards is breaking records.

This is why WalletHub is tracking what states have the highest amount of high-interest debt.

Researchers at the finance site ranked North Carolina at number ten. South Carolina is about halfway down the list at number 22.

WCNC Charlotte is always asking "where's the money?" If you need help, reach out to WCNC Charlotte by emailing money@wcnc.com.

Across the Carolinas, both states average more than $7,000 per household in credit card debt. North Carolina, as a state, racks up about twice the amount of total debt compared to South Carolina.

Nationwide the average household has more than 10 thousand dollars in household credit card debt. As for the why, the numbers could be a result of increased spending but another factor WCNC has been covering for months could be a contributing factor: interest rates.

Every time the Federal Reserve brings up interest rates for home loans, and other financing options, credit card interest rates have often followed.

It means the debt people already have is getting more expensive.

Contact Kia Murray at kmurray@wcnc.com and follow her on Facebook, X and Instagram.



WCNC Charlotte's Where's The Money series is all about leveling the playing in the Carolinas by helping others and breaking down barriers. WCNC Charlotte doesn't want our viewers to be taken advantage of, so we’re here to help. Watch previous stories where we ask the question “Where’s the Money” in the YouTube playlist below and subscribe to get updated when new videos are uploaded.

FREE PODCASTS

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Pandora || Google Podcasts || iHeart

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Pandora || TuneIn || Google Podcasts || iHeart