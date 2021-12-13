NC alcohol sales up nearly 16% as liquor shortage improves

Total sales at all ABC stores statewide last month were $146,982,864, nearly 16% higher than this time last year.

RALEIGH, N.C. — The North Carolina Alcoholic Beverage Commission says a number of liquor products that were in short supply this year are slowly returning to store shelves statewide.

The head of the commission resigned in September after a botched rollout of a new inventory system contributed to the shortage of many products. Last week, ABC officials said there are still "supply challenges" for a variety of products that are ongoing.

According to NBC affiliate WECT, a new vendor began managing the warehouse and delivery services for the ABC Commission in July. An attorney for that company, LB&B Associates, admitted the problems.

Various ABC boards across North Carolina weren't receiving their expected liquor shipments, which are sent from two warehouses in Wake County and controlled by the state.

There's also more demand during the holidays. Total sales at all ABC stores statewide last month were $146,982,864, nearly 16% higher than this time last year.

WCNC Charlotte is always asking "where's the money?" If you need help, reach out to the Defenders team by emailing money@wcnc.com.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts