Leaf peepers bring much-needed surge to businesses in NC mountains

Fall leaves mean more than a dip in temperature. Mother Nature's beautiful tapestry of colors also means big business for the North Carolina mountains.

BLOWING ROCK, N.C. — Fall isn't just about a drop in temperatures, it's also big business in the Carolinas.

The colors of the season are once again driving tens of thousands to the North Carolina mountains after years of COVID-19 limits on tourism. Blowing Rock is one of the best places to take in the fall color, and after a couple of disappointing seasons, small businesses are reaping a big reward in 2022.

Call it beautiful or breathtaking, a tapestry of colors. Fall foliage in the Blue Ridge Mountains is truly a sight to behold. And all those tourists are bringing much-needed revenue to businesses in North Carolina's High Country.

"The colors look spectacular. The scenery is absolutely amazing," Roger Robertson, co-owner of the Last Straw in Blocking Rock, said. "Every year, people flock to this part of North Carolina knowing that they're in for a treat. Never more so than this year. And if you haven't been to Blowing Rock or any place to check out the fall foliage, it's a trip you need to make."

The autumn leaves draw huge crowds and this year is spectacular. Some say it's the best color in the Blue Ridge in a decade.

"The locals have said it's been really brilliant this year," Troy Garner said. "We see it in our local areas and it's just a picture to us. But you come up here and you experience it then it's more than a picture. It's reality. If I may say, it's God's glory."

There's simply no comparison to the beauty of the mountains this time of year.

"My friend and I come here every year except for COVID," Tina Burgin said. "I love the beach but I love my Blowing Rock."

Small businesses are also being lifted by the rising tide.

"It increases sales for everybody. From our hotels, restaurants and of course all the retail stores," Robertson said. "Let's put it this way. We've been in business for 33 years and October is the busiest month of the whole year. Most of the stores are privately owned and everybody takes pride in what they do, so you won't see this in any other town."

"The Lord in Heaven has made a beautiful, beautiful thing here in western North Carolina," Garner said. "The people that live here and experience it every day, they are blessed that they're in such an area."

