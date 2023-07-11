North Carolina named CNBC's top state for business

North Carolina improved on its 2022 performance despite growing political division that threatens in rankings in education and quality of life, researchers found.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina has once again been named the best state for business, according to CNBC's latest rankings.

It's the second straight year that North Carolina has been atop CNBC's business rankings. The Tar Heel State's 2023 ranking was boosted by its workforce, which is the most important category in the study. Other categories included infrastructure, economy, cost of doing business and life, health and inclusion.

"Educated workers flocking to the Tar Heel State and worker training programs are among the best in the country," CNBC's Scott Cohn said.

North Carolina also earned high marks for its economic growth, stable state finances and a healthy housing market. Charlotte's housing market is finally leveling off after years of soaring prices, which means houses are staying on the market a little bit longer and buyers are finding better deals.

North Carolina rankings by metric:

Overall: 1

Workforce: 1

Infrastructure: 16

Economy: 3

Life, health & inclusion: 34

Cost of doing business: 18

Tech & innovation: 6

Business friendliness: 10

Education: 7

Access to capital: 6

Cost of living: 27

CNBC said North Carolina holding the top spot two years in a row is a "rare feat," dating back to the study's initial release in 2007. Virginia, Tennessee, Georgia and Minnesota made up the rest of the top five.

Business has been booming statewide this year. Bosch announced a $130 million investment to expand its facility in Lincolnton, while Charlotte leaders are optimistic that Uptown will return to life as employers make changes to draw workers back to the office.

Apple also plans to build a $1 billion facility in Raleigh's Research Triangle Park, marking the company's first East Coast hub.

But things aren't all a bed of roses. Researchers say political tension could soon end the harmony that's led to rapid growth in North Carolina. Gov. Roy Cooper, a Democrat, has been critical of Republican leadership in the General Assembly over public education funding and a plan to expand charter school vouchers, which Cooper said would take critical money from public schools.