NC man gets unemployment benefits after application snag

It was a month long wait. In some cases though, the error is on the part of the person waiting and not the Department of Employment Securities.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A North Carolina man is finally receiving benefits after confusion surrounding his unemployment claim.

Brad Wall said a snag in the system left him without any income for several weeks and he was getting desperate.

"So I got laid off on Jan. 29, and filed for unemployment on Feb. 1," Wall said.

Like a lot of people, he needed that money to pay bills. Concerned about the lack of updates, he reached out to WCNC Charlotte for help. As it turns out, Wall had a misunderstanding of what the unemployment system needed from him, and there was no agent to send the message.

"I wasn't completing my weekly certifications that you have to do and I just assumed that, and I was confused, because with no income coming in, what was there to report?" Wall said. "I wasn't doing these weekly certifications and that caused my claim to be deactivated, so I wouldn't have known about that if it wasn't for your segment.

WCNC Charlotte has helped people recover about $250,000 since the COVID-19 pandemic began. With the new stimulus almost ready, there will likely be more questions about how and when payments will be received.

WCNC Charlotte investigated why Wall's account was deactivated because the weekly certification requirement was suspended during COVID-19. But to be clear, Gov. Roy Cooper's latest executive order, effective mid-March, says people filing for unemployment must complete weekly certifications that they are looking for work to receive benefits.

As for Wall, no matter what the snag, it was solved and a win is a win.

"So I had back pay from February, so they sent out three payments," Wall said. "I got about $1,800."

The North Carolina Department of Employment Securities told WCNC Charlotte that the weekly certifications requirement was always part of the process, it's just that enforcement of that policy was relaxed during the pandemic.