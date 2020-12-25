Charlotte business pivots 4 times to survive COVID-19 pandemic

Small businesses have had to get creative this year – many coming up with new ways of doing business on the fly. NoDa Company Store changed a lot just to survive.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — NoDa Company Store has been a staple in the artsy Charlotte neighborhood, a cozy place to grab a beer and hangout with friends for almost five years.

But a cozy bar didn't work in 2020, so co-owners Scott Lindsley and Joey Hewell had to get creative. Repeatedly.

"Since the pandemic hit, we've had three different businesses," Hewell said. "Four different businesses, really."

First, they fired up the grill and became a to-go diner. Then they realized people needed a place to buy groceries, so they made another change.

"When we first started, it was a miniature grocery store you could buy a loaf of bread, milk, everything you could get in the store," Hewell said.

During the lockdown, being in stores wasn't always easy. So they started selling groceries online. Once things opened up again, they realized the inside lounge vibe wouldn't work, so they build out their patio for social distancing.

And now that it's cold, NoDa Company Store is getting creative once again. Where groceries once were is now a retail hub selling specialty clothing items.

"Basically, we've just been trying to provide for people and keep our employees working," Hewell said. "It was very stressful at the beginning, but looking back on it, it was fun to transition. Every small business had to get really creative."